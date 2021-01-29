YEE Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. YEE has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Token Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

