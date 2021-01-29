Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as low as $12.25. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 4,326 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$346.06 million and a P/E ratio of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.59.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$80.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

