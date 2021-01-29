Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Yellowstone Acquisition (OTCMKTS:YSACU) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.71. 15,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 34,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

In other Yellowstone Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,967 shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $393,566.70.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.