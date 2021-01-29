YENTEN Market Cap Hits $18,950.13 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $18,950.13 and $186.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

