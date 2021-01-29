YFValue Price Down 29% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00123627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00261493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033430 BTC.

YFValue Token Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

Buying and Selling YFValue

YFValue can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

