YIELD App (YLD) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $7.03 million and $1.08 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.