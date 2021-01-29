Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.71 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $709,368.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,890 coins.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.