YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Down 8.3%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.65. 2,067,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,975,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

