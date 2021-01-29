yTSLA Finance Trading Down 11.6% This Week (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $66,822.03 and $23,842.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yTSLA Finance token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,401 tokens. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

