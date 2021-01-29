Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of YUMAQ opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13. Yuma Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262,288.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.
About Yuma Energy
