YUSRA (YUSRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $145,815.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market cap of $141.94 million and approximately $145,815.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSRA token can currently be bought for $3.72 or 0.00010674 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,175,863 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

YUSRA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.