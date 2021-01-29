Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $181.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

