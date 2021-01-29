Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $42.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.57 million to $43.15 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $23.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $162.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.03 million to $163.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.57 million to $167.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

