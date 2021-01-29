Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $805.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.