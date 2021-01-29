Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report $8.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $30.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $30.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $35.03 million to $36.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $183.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

