Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.56 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.