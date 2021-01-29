Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $11.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $17.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.64 billion to $30.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.89) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

