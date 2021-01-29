Zacks: Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post $1.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.41. 1,303,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,933. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

