Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $216.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $504.15 million, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

