Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce sales of $266.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $277.90 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of DORM opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $101.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 270,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

