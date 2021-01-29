Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will announce $9.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the lowest is $9.41 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $38.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.20 billion to $38.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $41.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

