Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $19.52 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

