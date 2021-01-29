Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $226,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,131. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

