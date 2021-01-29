Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post sales of $490,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $520,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $2.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 million to $4.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.34 million, with estimates ranging from $2.57 million to $102.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

LMNL opened at $4.61 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

