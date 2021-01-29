Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Brokerages predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report $212.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%.

NESR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

