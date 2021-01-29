Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.48 Million

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $301.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $263.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $1,583,143 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

