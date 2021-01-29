Zacks: Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. BCE posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,155,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,208,000 after buying an additional 271,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BCE by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

