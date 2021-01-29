Zacks: Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. BCE posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,155,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,208,000 after buying an additional 271,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BCE by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BCE opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. BCE has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
