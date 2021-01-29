Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report sales of $69.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.19 million to $72.20 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $73.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $306.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $310.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $319.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $325.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.85 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.