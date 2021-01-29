Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NCR stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

