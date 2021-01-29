Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ZLNDY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $58.24. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

