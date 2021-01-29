Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.48 ($102.92).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €96.08 ($113.04) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.69. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

