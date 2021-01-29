Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.48 ($102.92).

ZAL opened at €96.08 ($113.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.69. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

