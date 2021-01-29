Zano (ZANO) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Zano has a market cap of $4.63 million and $41,717.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,517,927 coins and its circulating supply is 10,488,427 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.