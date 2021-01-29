Zap Price Tops $0.0858 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $978,775.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

