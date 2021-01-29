ZB Token Market Cap Hits $128.73 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $128.73 million and $14.78 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.
About ZB Token
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.