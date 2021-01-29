ZBG Token (ZT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.34 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00065860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.92 or 0.00828582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.87 or 0.04043272 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017079 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.