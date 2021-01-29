ZClassic Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 27% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $80,492.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00246693 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00099596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00031695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,102,427 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

