Zcoin (XZC) Price Tops $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,184.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.02 or 0.04016492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00389583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.84 or 0.01187196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00500852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00410827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00250425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00022076 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.