Zealium Market Cap Reaches $16,111.14 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $16,111.14 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,527 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

