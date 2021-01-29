Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0281 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Zel has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00249992 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00097875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,822,675 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.