Zelwin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $676,896.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Zelwin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $309.44 million and $676,896.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.38 or 0.00012687 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

Zelwin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

