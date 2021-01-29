Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $11,679.48 and approximately $752.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.