ZENZO Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $520,246.68 and approximately $406.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00172016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000261 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010283 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.