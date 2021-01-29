ZENZO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,127.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $637,098.63 and $2,127.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000247 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO's total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

