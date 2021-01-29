Zero Trading Up 0.6% This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $71,426.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00244985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00095309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,589,734 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.