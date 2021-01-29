ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $3.22 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.