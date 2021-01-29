ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,041.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $437,298.30 and $25,041.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
