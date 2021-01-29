Zilla 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,406.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $141,863.60 and approximately $11,406.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

