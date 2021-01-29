ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,606.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $22,606.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH's total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,414 tokens.

The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash



