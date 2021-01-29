Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.93. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.